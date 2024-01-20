Singer Tems, American producer ATL Jacob fight dirty

January 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, and American record producer, ATL Jacob, are at war on social media.

The drama started after ATL Jacob claimed in a recent podcast that Tems was initially adamant about clearing her sample on Future’s ‘Wait For U’ which featured her and Drake.

ATL Jacob, who produced the song, stated that Future had to talk to Drake to use his relationship with Tems to get her to approve the sample.

His claim earned backlash on social media with Tems and her manager also refuting it.

Reacting to the backlash via X, ATL Jacob wrote: “All this negativity coming to me … I got a $100,000 wire transfer for Tems and her team to find me 1 time I spoke negatively about her.”

Replying, Tems offered the American producer $1 million instead, if he would stop “telling lies.”

She wrote, “Its not about saying anything negative. Stop telling lies. I’ll give you 1 million.”. (www.naija247news.com).

