AFCON

Senegal Coach Cisse Spends Night In Hospital After AFCON Win

By: The Editor

Date:

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse rejoined his squad on Saturday after spending a night under observation in hospital in Ivory Coast, where the Lions of Teranga are defending their Africa Cup of Nations title, the country’s football federation announced.

Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) president Augustin Senghor said Cisse had suffered from “a small gastric infection” on Thursday that “left him a bit tired”.

Despite that, Cisse was on the touchline for Senegal’s 3-1 win over Cameroon in Yamoussoukro which allowed them to secure qualification for the last 16.

“He was a bit weakened, and the doctors preferred to take him to hospital and put him on a drip,” added the official, who was in the neighbouring city of Bouake to attend two Cup of Nations matches there on Saturday.

“But it is nothing serious. I would not be in Bouake if my coach had had a heart attack.”

Meanwhile, the FSF revealed that Rangers forward Abdallah Sima had returned to his club after being ruled out of the rest of the tournament with an adductor injury.

Unilever Nigeria stops production, sale of Omo, others
Biden Calls Netanyahu, Says Palestinian State Still Possible
