CrimeWatch

NSCDC arrests suspected cattle rustler in Jigawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on Friday, arrested 25-year-old suspected cattle rustler, Mamman Amadu in Kirikasamma Local Government, Jigawa State.

Command spokesman, ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to naija247news.

He said, “the suspect was arrested around 1100hrs at a stop and search security check mounted by the NSCDC to checkmate illegalities along Hadejia-Gujungu road while conveying the stolen bull in a blue-colored Gulf saloon to Gujungu market where he intended to sell the stolen animal.”.

Tijjani said investigation revealed that the suspect, together with one Malam Buba (now at large), connived and stole the bull from an unknown herder while grazing in “an open space in one of the bushes in Iwo village, Kirikasamma LGA on Thursday, 11th of January, 2024 at around 1800hrs which they said has separated from the rest of the herds.”

He said the suspect would be taken to court after investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

