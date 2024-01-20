Nigeria’s Oil Spills Agency Probes Shell Pipeline Leak in Niger Delta

A subsidiary of Shell in Nigeria experiences a crude oil spill in the Niger Delta from the Obolo-Ogale pipeline, impacting the Trans Niger line.

The spill, reported by local communities, triggers an investigation by the Nigerian Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), with a joint visit to the site scheduled for Sunday.

Shell, facing historical legal battles over oil spills in the region, is undergoing a significant shift, as it recently announced plans to conclude onshore oil and gas operations in Nigeria by selling its subsidiary for up to $2.4 billion.

