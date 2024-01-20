Nigeria’s NAICOM Seeks Stronger Collaboration with Police for Compulsory Insurance Enforcement

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, expresses the Commission’s commitment to enhancing collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force for the enforcement of compulsory insurances.

During a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in Abuja, Thomas discusses ways to strengthen this partnership.

The Inspector General of Police acknowledges NAICOM’s support regarding insurances for the Nigerian Police Force and pledges close cooperation. As part of efforts to boost the adoption of compulsory insurances,

Thomas urges federal and state governments to allocate sufficient provisions for insuring public buildings and structures under construction in their annual budgets.

These types of insurance are mandatory under existing insurance laws in Nigeria, and Thomas emphasizes the importance of compliance.

He encourages state governments to follow the example of Lagos State by incorporating insurance laws into their respective states.

