Menu
Search
Subscribe
Insurance

Nigeria’s NAICOM Seeks Stronger Collaboration with Police for Compulsory Insurance Enforcement

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, expresses the Commission’s commitment to enhancing collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force for the enforcement of compulsory insurances.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in Abuja, Thomas discusses ways to strengthen this partnership.

The Inspector General of Police acknowledges NAICOM’s support regarding insurances for the Nigerian Police Force and pledges close cooperation. As part of efforts to boost the adoption of compulsory insurances,

Thomas urges federal and state governments to allocate sufficient provisions for insuring public buildings and structures under construction in their annual budgets.

These types of insurance are mandatory under existing insurance laws in Nigeria, and Thomas emphasizes the importance of compliance.

He encourages state governments to follow the example of Lagos State by incorporating insurance laws into their respective states.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NASS Committee Pledges Support to NDIC in Safeguarding Depositors’ Funds
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NASS Committee Pledges Support to NDIC in Safeguarding Depositors’ Funds

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on...

Nigeria Customs Denies Import Duty Increase, Attributes Adjustments to New FX Rate

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Nigeria Customs Service clarified that it hasn't increased...

Nigeria Loses $18 Billion as Over 90% of Diaspora Remittances in 2023 Are Externalized

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Around $18 billion, constituting 90% of the estimated $20...

Nigeria’s Oil Output Jumps 7.7% to 1.4 Million BPD in December 2023

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Nigeria's oil production witnessed a 7.7% MoM increase to...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NASS Committee Pledges Support to NDIC in Safeguarding Depositors’ Funds

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on...

Nigeria Customs Denies Import Duty Increase, Attributes Adjustments to New FX Rate

Maritime 0
The Nigeria Customs Service clarified that it hasn't increased...

Nigeria Loses $18 Billion as Over 90% of Diaspora Remittances in 2023 Are Externalized

Diaspora Remittances 0
Around $18 billion, constituting 90% of the estimated $20...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com