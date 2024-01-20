Menu
Food Inflation

Rising Inflation Hits Nigeria’s Economy: Soars to 28.92% in December 2023, Highest in Nearly 28 Years

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria’s economy faces heightened inflation, reaching 28.92% in December 2023, marking a year-long upward trend.

Factors contributing to this surge include increased transportation costs, climate change impacts on food production, domestic security challenges, and the depreciation of the Nigerian Naira against the US dollar.

The current rate is a nearly 28-year high, approaching the 29.51% recorded in July 1996, exceeding the Central Bank’s target range of 6% to 9%.

Major contributors to the rise include food and non-alcoholic beverages, accounting for 51.7%. Inflation shows regional variations, impacting different states.

Food inflation, driven by various factors, plays a significant role, reaching 33.93% year-on-year. Core inflation, excluding volatile items, rose to 23.06% in December 2023.

The global inflation movement, influenced by external shocks like the war in Ukraine, poses a threat to growth expectations.

Nigeria’s recent inflation surge negatively affects the economy, eroding purchasing power and increasing poverty.

In Predictions by Cowry Research suggest a range of 22% to 34% year-on-year inflation in 2024, highlighting the uncertainty and emphasizing the role of government policies in addressing underlying issues.

A gradual moderation in headline inflation is expected in January 2024, reaching 28.82%.

Nigerian court accuses former central bank boss to $6.2 million fraud
Sahara Group rewards outstanding students at UNILAG convocation
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist

