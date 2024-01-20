Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Nigerian court accuses former central bank boss to $6.2 million fraud

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

ABUJA, Jan 19 – Nigeria’s former central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele was on Friday charged with fraud, including obtaining $6.2 million in bank funds under false pretences, part of 20 charges levelled against him by prosecutors.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The former Central Bank of Nigeria chief is the most high profile official to face corruption charges under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, who came to power last year following a disputed election.

A court official read out the 20 charges against Emefiele, comprising 14 new ones and six that he had already faced.

His trial will begin next month.
Prosecutors said Emefiele “knowingly obtained by false pretence the sum of $6.2 million by falsely representing the secretary to the government of the federation through a letter … and requested the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide a logistic advance” for foreign election observer missions

He was also accused of twice awarding contracts to renovate the bank’s official residence in Lagos to a company owned by his wife and brother-in-law, a case of criminal breach of trust.

Emefiele was suspended by Tinubu last June, which led to his arrest by state security officials. He resigned in August, paving the way for the appointment of new central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso in September.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Supreme Court Affirms Uba As Duly Elected Kaduna Governor
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Supreme Court Affirms Uba As Duly Elected Kaduna Governor

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by...

We Have Captured Some Bandits’ Informants In FCT – Wike

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike,...

Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Challenge Of Gov Idris’ Victory

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The apex court has dismissed the appeal filed by...

Indicted Sierra Leone ex-president Koroma flies to Nigeria

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
FREETOWN/ABUJA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone's ex-president Ernest...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Supreme Court Affirms Uba As Duly Elected Kaduna Governor

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by...

We Have Captured Some Bandits’ Informants In FCT – Wike

CrimeWatch 0
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike,...

Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Challenge Of Gov Idris’ Victory

Election Tribunal Court 0
The apex court has dismissed the appeal filed by...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com