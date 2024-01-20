Menu
Nigeria Customs Denies Import Duty Increase, Attributes Adjustments to New FX Rate

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Nigeria Customs Service clarified that it hasn’t increased import duties but adjusted rates in line with the new foreign exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi explained that the move was a consequence of the CBN’s efforts to enforce a single FX window. He emphasized the government’s bold decisions and reforms for economic repositioning.

Adeniyi stated that customs follows rates prescribed by the CBN and uses technology to address complex issues in customs administration. The focus extends beyond revenue collection to trade facilitation, security, and other aspects.

Adeniyi assured the implementation of government directives, including the removal of import duty on steel and electric vehicles.

The customs service aims to achieve a revenue target of N5.1 trillion in 2024, with plans to review staff salaries and allowances, leveraging technology for enhanced efficiency.

