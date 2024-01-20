Menu
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

NASS Committee Pledges Support to NDIC in Safeguarding Depositors’ Funds

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters, Ahmed Usman Jaha, has pledged proactive measures to formulate regulatory frameworks and provide support to the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

At a retreat organized by the NDIC with the theme ‘Maintaining a Resilient and Stable Banking System: The Role of NDIC,’ Jaha emphasized the need for new committee members to gain a comprehensive understanding of the insurance sector.

The retreat aims to members with the knowledge required to contribute meaningfully, especially in ensuring the safety of depositors’ funds.

Jaha expressed readiness to collaborate with NDIC to achieve this goal. NDIC Managing Director Bello Hassan highlighted the corporation’s role in ensuring financial system stability and safeguarding depositors’ funds.

The retreat provides an opportunity for insightful discussions and knowledge sharing on challenges and opportunities in the banking and insurance industry.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

