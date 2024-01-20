Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira exchanges at N1,370/$ in parallel market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira on Friday, January 19, sold for N1,370 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,300 per dollar on Thursday, January 18.

The Naira also depreciated to N902.45 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM). Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM rose to N902.45 per dollar from N902.08 per dollar on Thursday, indicating 37 kobo depreciation for the Naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded on the window fell by 17 per cent to $145.89 million from $176.53 million on Thursday.

The gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates widened to N467.55 per dollar yesterday from N397.92 on Thursday. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NSCDC arrests suspected cattle rustler in Jigawa
Next article
CBN to hold its first MPC meeting under Yemi Cardoso on 26 and 27 February
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kwankwaso Insists On Revisitation Of Kano Emirates Issue

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 20,2024. Former governor of Kano State and leader of...

CBN to hold its first MPC meeting under Yemi Cardoso on 26 and 27 February

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

NSCDC arrests suspected cattle rustler in Jigawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,...

How suspect drugged, beheaded lady in a hotel – Police

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some suspects have been arrested in...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kwankwaso Insists On Revisitation Of Kano Emirates Issue

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 20,2024. Former governor of Kano State and leader of...

CBN to hold its first MPC meeting under Yemi Cardoso on 26 and 27 February

Economy 0
January 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

NSCDC arrests suspected cattle rustler in Jigawa

CrimeWatch 0
January 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com