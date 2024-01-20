Kwankwaso Insists On Revisitation Of Kano Emirates Issue

Jan 20,2024.

Former governor of Kano State and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has declared that the issue of creation of new emirates in Kano State by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje must be revisited by Governor Abba Yusuf.

Former Governor Ganduje had split the Kano Emirate into five, thereby creating Gaya, Bichi, Rano and Karaye Emirates, all carved out of Kano Emirate and also dethroned the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Following the victory of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Kwankwaso said that the government of Abba Yusuf would definitely review the “dethronement and balkanisation of the Kano Emirate.”

Kwankwaso who spoke in Hausa on a live interview programme aired on about 10 local radio stations, Thursday night in Kano, reassured that the issue of Kano Emirates would definitely be revisited by the current administration.

“Honestly, it is one of the things that nobody has sat with me to discuss so far, but I am sure we are going to sit and see how to go about it. Whether it’s going to be allowed, restructured or whatever., it will definitely be revisited. Whatever is supposed to be done will definitely be done.

“There are a lot of things involved and this might even be a trap, who knows? But the truth is that all these things were not done in good faith, nor with good intention. They were done with some bad intentions which every one of you here and our listeners are aware of.

Sometimes you come with things that are good and they turn out to be bad, while sometimes you bring things that are bad and they turn out to be good.

But all I know is that, I was not consulted as of now but definitely we will come to discuss and see what would be done,” he said.

Earlier, there have been agitations in the state calling for the removal of the Emirs, changing the status quo and reinstalling the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

While delivering his appreciation speech on his victory during a rally at Fili Mahaha on his return to Kano after the Supreme Court verdict, the governor was obstructed severally by supporters chanting, “Sabon Gwamna! Sabon Sarki!” meaning New Governor! New Emir!

They also sang songs and chants calling for the reinstatement of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Kwankwaso, who spoke for over an hour on several political issues also said that on the issue of NNPP merging with other political parties, the doors of the party are always open to discussions with interested parties where the need arises.(www.naija247news.com)

