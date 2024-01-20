Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Klopp Backs Henderson Amidst Controversial Move to Ajax, Urges Against Hasty Judgment

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended Jordan Henderson’s decision to leave Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq and join Ajax, emphasizing that personal choices shouldn’t be harshly judged.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Henderson faced criticism for moving to a country where same-sex relationships are illegal, especially considering his previous support for LGBTQ+ rights.

Klopp stated that people shouldn’t judge such decisions and highlighted Henderson’s positive football experience in Saudi Arabia. He expressed happiness for Henderson joining Ajax, believing it will bring joy to him and his family.

Klopp acknowledged the challenging period and emphasized the importance of Henderson enjoying his football again in Amsterdam.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Edwin Clark Slams Former President Buhari, Claims His Eight-Year Rule Set Nigeria Back Five Decades
Next article
Supreme Court Affirms Sheriff Oborevwori’s Victory in Delta State Governorship Election
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian court accuses former central bank boss to $6.2 million fraud

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
ABUJA, Jan 19 - Nigeria's former central bank...

Supreme Court Affirms Uba As Duly Elected Kaduna Governor

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by...

We Have Captured Some Bandits’ Informants In FCT – Wike

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike,...

Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Challenge Of Gov Idris’ Victory

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The apex court has dismissed the appeal filed by...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian court accuses former central bank boss to $6.2 million fraud

Cases & Trials 0
ABUJA, Jan 19 - Nigeria's former central bank...

Supreme Court Affirms Uba As Duly Elected Kaduna Governor

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by...

We Have Captured Some Bandits’ Informants In FCT – Wike

CrimeWatch 0
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com