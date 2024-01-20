Klopp Backs Henderson Amidst Controversial Move to Ajax, Urges Against Hasty Judgment

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended Jordan Henderson’s decision to leave Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq and join Ajax, emphasizing that personal choices shouldn’t be harshly judged.

Henderson faced criticism for moving to a country where same-sex relationships are illegal, especially considering his previous support for LGBTQ+ rights.

Klopp stated that people shouldn’t judge such decisions and highlighted Henderson’s positive football experience in Saudi Arabia. He expressed happiness for Henderson joining Ajax, believing it will bring joy to him and his family.

Klopp acknowledged the challenging period and emphasized the importance of Henderson enjoying his football again in Amsterdam.

