Kidnappers open fire on Abuja highway, abduct man driving home with wife

January 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A resident of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Abdullahi Sabo, has been abducted.

DailyTrust reports that Sabo was heading home with his wife when gunmen intercepted his vehicle at Sabon- Lugbe, Airport road in the nation’s capital.

The victim was driving in his Ash-colour Lexus SUV with registration number ABC 769 TP when the unfortunate incident occurred. Eyewitnesses say he had left the city center and was heading home when the attackers inside an unmarked Golf car opened fire and deflated the tyres of the SUV.

One of the victim’s neighbours, Daramola Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said;

“They shot the tyres, forcing the vehicle to stop, but before they could get close to the jeep, the man’s wife had escaped. However, they went away with the husband. The man with his wife were returning from the city center and heading towards the access road to Jedo Estate when the gunmen struck.”

The development comes less than 48 hours after gunmen invaded Army Estate in Kurudu, still in Abuja, and abducted some residents.

At townhall meetings in Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Councils, Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, assured residents of their safety, saying adequate security measures had been put in place. He also announced the arrest of some bandits and their informants.

The FCT police command is yet to comment on this development.(www.naija247news.com).

