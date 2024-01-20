Menu
Investors Prefer Longer-Dated Bonds in January Sales Amid Rate Cut Expectations

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Investors are flocking to longer-dated debt in the surge of January bond sales as they seek attractive yields before anticipated interest rate cuts later in the year.

Companies like T-Mobile, Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s PacifiCorp, and Vonovia are capitalizing on strong demand for extended-maturity bonds.

Over half of Europe’s 2024 bond sales have durations of seven years or more, while in the U.S., tenors of 10 to 30 years constitute 44% of total issuance.

Investors expect substantial rate cuts, prompting borrowers to issue longer-term debt with compelling spreads. The current favorable conditions make it an opportune time for issuers to tap the market.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

