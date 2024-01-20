Investors Prefer Longer-Dated Bonds in January Sales Amid Rate Cut Expectations

Investors are flocking to longer-dated debt in the surge of January bond sales as they seek attractive yields before anticipated interest rate cuts later in the year.

Companies like T-Mobile, Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s PacifiCorp, and Vonovia are capitalizing on strong demand for extended-maturity bonds.

Over half of Europe’s 2024 bond sales have durations of seven years or more, while in the U.S., tenors of 10 to 30 years constitute 44% of total issuance.

Investors expect substantial rate cuts, prompting borrowers to issue longer-term debt with compelling spreads. The current favorable conditions make it an opportune time for issuers to tap the market.

