Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

How suspect drugged, beheaded lady in a hotel – Police

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some suspects have been arrested in connection with the beheading of a young lady in a hotel in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The spokesman of the Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, said on Friday that three employees of the hotel, identified as Jacob and Yifarta, who are receptionists, and Isah, a security guard, were arrested.

According to the police, the handset that belonged to the deceased and the drug used to sedate her were recovered from the crime scene.

The main suspect had on January 18, 2024, at about 9:30 pm, taken his victim to a hotel where he was lodged as a guest, beheaded her, and went away with her decapitated head.

While confirming the arrest, the spokesman of the command, said, “The command has so far apprehended three staff (members) of the hotel and recovered drug and handset of the lady. The drug and handset were recovered at the scene of the crime.”

The spokesman assured the public of the determination of the Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, to arrest the perpetrator of the heinous crime.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Singer Tems, American producer ATL Jacob fight dirty
Next article
NSCDC arrests suspected cattle rustler in Jigawa
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kwankwaso Insists On Revisitation Of Kano Emirates Issue

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 20,2024. Former governor of Kano State and leader of...

CBN to hold its first MPC meeting under Yemi Cardoso on 26 and 27 February

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Naira exchanges at N1,370/$ in parallel market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira on Friday, January 19,...

NSCDC arrests suspected cattle rustler in Jigawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kwankwaso Insists On Revisitation Of Kano Emirates Issue

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 20,2024. Former governor of Kano State and leader of...

CBN to hold its first MPC meeting under Yemi Cardoso on 26 and 27 February

Economy 0
January 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Naira exchanges at N1,370/$ in parallel market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
January 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira on Friday, January 19,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com