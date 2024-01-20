Google Admits Data Collection in Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ Mode

Google has acknowledged the collection of user data even in Chrome’s ‘incognito’ mode, settling a $5 billion lawsuit from 2020.

The lawsuit alleged data collection, including IP addresses and browser history, without explicit user consent.

Following the settlement, Google updated its incognito mode disclaimer in its Canary developer tool, clarifying that while others won’t see your activity, data collection by websites and services, including Google, persists.

Lawyers have until Feb. 24 to finalize the settlement.

To enhance privacy, users are advised to adjust settings, including turning off “web & app” activity, limiting data sharing, and disabling location history.

