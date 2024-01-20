Menu
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi Sworn in for Second Term

On Saturday, President Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in for a second five-year term in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following a contested December general election.

Despite widespread irregularities reported by the main observer group, Tshisekedi’s opponents, including top opposition candidates, have called for a re-run, refusing to recognize the landslide victory. Small-scale protests were dispersed by the police in eastern cities.

Tshisekedi pledged to address economic challenges and security issues during his new term, emphasizing job creation and a restructuring of the security and defense apparatus.

The inauguration faced criticism from opposition figures, and concerns about electoral integrity persist.

