CBN to hold its first MPC meeting under Yemi Cardoso on 26 and 27 February

January 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will hold its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on February 26th and 27th.

This is according to a tentative MPC meeting calendar for 2024 signed by the apex bank’s Director of MPD.

According to the document, the apex bank plans to hold six MPC meetings in total this year beginning from its first scheduled in February.

The CBN last held its MPC meeting in July last year after the suspension of embattled Governor, Godwin Emefiele. In the last meeting, the bank raised its interest rate by 25 basis points to 18.75% from 18.5%.

The increase represented a 22-year high and the then management noted that the move was geared towards taming inflation which stood at 22.79% then.

However, an increase in the interest rate has been largely ineffective in curbing inflation as the CPI has jumped to a 27-year high of 28.92% for the last month of 2023. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...