APC National Chairman Ganduje Points to Politicians as Key Issue in Election Process

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, identified politicians as the primary challenge in the nation’s election process. Ganduje, speaking during a meeting with INEC’s director of election and party monitoring, Hawa Habibu, emphasized that while insecurity is a significant concern, politicians contribute to the problem. He stressed the importance of INEC’s exercise to assess political parties for planning and record-keeping, stating that educating politicians on election rules and fostering digital engagement is crucial to promoting civilized political conduct. Ganduje also directed the availability of party officers at all levels for better coordination.

