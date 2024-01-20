Tinubu’s Aide Ojudu Condemns Storage Of Explosives In Residential Areas

Jan 20,2024.

The special assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu On Community Engagement in the South West, Moremi Ojudu has condemned the storage of explosives meant for mining in residential areas.

Ojudu stated this during a visit to Governor Seyi Makinde, to commiserate on the death of five persons and several others who sustained injuries and commiserated with Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde and the families of the victims, especially, those who lost their lives in the recent explosion that rocked Ibadan, Oyo State Capital.

According to her, the devastating effect this has on the State and victims of the explosion remains worrisome.

Ojudu while meeting with the deputy governor of Oyo State, Barrister Abdul-Raheem Adebayo Lawal; the secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, and other Oyo top government functionaries at the Agodi secretariat on a condolence visit, equally lauded the governor for visiting the explosion site and acting swiftly to investigate the cause.

On behalf of the President and the entire South-West Community Engagement team, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Oyo State during this time of immense sorrow and loss.

“We strongly condemn the storage of explosives meant for mining in residential areas. The consequences of such negligence have been devastating, resulting in the loss of precious lives and widespread damage to property. It is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by improper handling and storage of hazardous materials, and it underscores the necessity of strict adherence to safety protocols in any industrial or mining activity,” she said.

Ojudu promised to work closely with relevant authorities to offer support and assistance to the affected communities.(www.naija247news.com)

