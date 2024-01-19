Menu
Unknown Gunmen attack Benue community, kill 4 including 2 soldiers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least four persons, including two soldiers, were killed in an attack on Okokolo community in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The soldiers were reportedly responding to threats of attacks on several Agatu communities on Thursday when they were ambushed by the assailants.

According to witnesses, the attackers targeted the military men, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and leaving one seriously injured.

The injured soldier was promptly evacuated to Makurdi for treatment, while another who sought refuge in the bush was rescued at an adjacent village.

Godwin Abuh Edoh, the representative of the Agatu people in the state’s House of Assembly, confirmed the attack, stating that two people were killed and several others were injured.

Edoh refrained from providing details about the soldiers, stating a policy of not reporting on military casualties.

Former Agatu lawmaker Audu Sule corroborated the attacks on the community and the ambushing of military personnel responding to the situation.

As the attackers continued to shoot sporadically from across the River Ochekwu, residents, both women and children, reportedly fled the villages in Agatu LGA, awaiting military reinforcements.

The Benue State Police Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, stated that she had not been briefed about the incident.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
