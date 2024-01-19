Menu
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Celebrates Former Media Aide, Ayobolu, At 60

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 19,2024.

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his former chief press secretary (CPS),  Segun Ayobolu, on his 60th birthday.

Ayobolu served as chief press secretary to President Tinubu and later as Special Adviser on Information and Strategy when the president was governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

The renowned journalist and erudite scholar was at different times the political editor of The Daily Times and Editor, Sunday Times.

Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale commended Ayobolu for his unflinching service to the nation and dedication to progressive ideals over the years.

“I congratulate Segun Ayobolu on his 60th birthday. Segun has remained one of my steadfast associates and loyalists for many years. He served me with complete dedication and loyalty as my Chief Press Secretary when I was Governor of Lagos State. He has not failed to offer his service and intellect to us in many other areas since we left office. He remains a committed member of our progressive family,“ the president said.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Lagos State College of Nursing officially disclaim sale of admission forms
Five More Governors Know Fate as Supreme Court Delivers Judgements On Friday
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

