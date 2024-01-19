Menu
Release DCP Abba Kyari to Join in Tackling Insecurities – Group Tells Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 19,2024.

As Nigerians continue to be at the mercy of criminals in some parts of the country, a Civil Society Organisation, Center for Democracy and Human Rights (CEDEHUR), has called on President Bola Tinubu to release the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari, from detention, in order to help tackle the protracted security challenges across the country.

The call was made in a statement jointly signed by the President of CEDEHUR, Comrade Michael Sunday Emaluji; spokesman Adebayo Lion Ogorry; national coordinator, Segun Rotimi; deputy national coordinator, Musa Shehu Abdullahi, and national secretary, Nnamdi Uzor Obichie, respectively.

The leadership of CEDEHUR expressed deep pain over the recent attacks by kidnappers in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, where three young daughters from three different families were killed by the kidnappers because ransom was not brought in time.

The group said it was very clear that the situation of insecurity in the country has negatively impacted the economy and social lives of Nigerians, and asserted that if the Tinubu-led administration fails to bring on people with unparalleled and unprecedented records like Super Cop Kyari, the present administration will be considered the worst in the annals of history as far as insecurity was concerned.(www.naija247news.com)

