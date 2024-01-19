Police arrest notorious Abuja kidnapper, Chinaza Phillips

January 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed the arrest of a suspected notorious kidnapper, Chinaza Philip, who had been terrorising the FCT and its neighbouring state.

The suspect, who was arrested on Thursday, January 18, 2024, by the Kaduna State Police Command, was handed over to the FCT Command on Friday for further investigation.

Confirming the arrest, FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said: “The FCT Police command wishes to confirm the arrest of one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious Abuja kidnapper by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday 18th January, 2024.

The suspect has been handed over to FCT police Command today being Friday 19th January, 2024, and currently in police custody.

“The suspect has been handed over to FCT police Command today being Friday 19th January, 2024, and currently in police custody.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...