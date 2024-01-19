Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

No free ticket for you – APC tells Aiyedatiwa

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 19,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has told Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State that there will be no automatic ticket for him.

The APC made the declaration ahead of the November 16, 2024, governorship poll in the state.

APC national spokesman, Felix Morka, made this known on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday.

According to him, the APC is democratic and everyone who desires a nomination must earn it.

When asked whether the APC would give Aiyedatiwa the right of first refusal ahead of the party’s primary for the November poll, Morka said, “We have not had that discussion but we are a democratic party; we are a progress party; we don’t give anything to people; people have to justify and earn it.

“And it is not to us they have to justify their suitability, their qualification, or criteria; it is to the people of the state who are our members, who would participate in the direct or indirect primary.

Whatever preference anyone may have, it is all subject to the democratic decision of the party members who will participate in our primaries.

“We don’t give free gifts in APC; we contest and we compete and we win whatever it is we can get in terms of representation,” he added.

Morka also said he can’t pre-empt whether the governorship ticket would be zoned in Ondo or not.

We are yet to engage on zoning. We will explain to the people if and when we do that,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa, formerly Ondo deputy governor, was sworn in as the substantive governor of the South-West state on December 27, 2023, following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed the Ondo State Governorship Poll for November 16, 2024, barring last-minute changes.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Five More Governors Know Fate as Supreme Court Delivers Judgements On Friday
Next article
Release DCP Abba Kyari to Join in Tackling Insecurities – Group Tells Tinubu
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits Storm Army Estate In Abuja, Kidnap Many

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kidnappers on Thursday night stormed the...

Court Sentences Three Suspects To Death By Hanging For Kidnapping & Murder In Rivers

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
The three convicts were identified as Boma Thompson, Emelike...

Atiku’s Former Spokesperson, Segun Showunmi Visits Buhari In Daura

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Jan 19,2024. Segun Showunmi, a former spokesperson to the 2023...

Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 6 years of waiting

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian man, Emmanuel Offei and his...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits Storm Army Estate In Abuja, Kidnap Many

Security News 0
January 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kidnappers on Thursday night stormed the...

Court Sentences Three Suspects To Death By Hanging For Kidnapping & Murder In Rivers

Law and Order 0
The three convicts were identified as Boma Thompson, Emelike...

Atiku’s Former Spokesperson, Segun Showunmi Visits Buhari In Daura

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 19,2024. Segun Showunmi, a former spokesperson to the 2023...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com