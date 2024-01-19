Menu
Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage robbed in London

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage, has been robbed in London, United Kingdom.

Tiwa in a post on her Instagram page disclosed that the incident took place on Wednesday.

She wrote; “Damn London, una show me pepper o. I got robbed yesterday.”

The musician, however, did not provide more details on the robbery incident.

This is coming a few days after her petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, alleging that singer Davido threatened to assault her.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

