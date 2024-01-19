Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 6 years of waiting

January 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian man, Emmanuel Offei and his wife have welcomed triplets after six years of marriage.

Media personality, Omotunde Adebowale David, better known as Lolo, disclosed this in an Instagram post on Friday, January 19, 2024.

She wrote:

“My former Manager and his beautiful wife after 6 years gave us triplets …. I have cried and danced and I’m just deliriously happy … If you are waiting God is coming through! I know like I know my name @emmaoffei and wifey congratulations again!”. (www.naija247news.com).

