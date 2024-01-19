Menu
Nigeria

Nigeria Customs Service relaunches e-auction platform

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Customs services (NCS) has upgraded its Electronic Auction (e-auction) platform in line with its commitment to continuously improve its services.

The service announced the platform`s relaunch in a statement issued by its National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada, on Friday in Abuja.

The Comptroller of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi had on Jan. 10, said that the service had concluded arrangements to revamp the platform to enhance transparency in its auction processes.

He also said that the move would facilitate more robust operations, prevent infiltration by hackers while also ensuring efficient services.

“ In pursuit of its commitment to continuous improvement, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) unveils its revamped e-auction platform on Tuesday, Jan.16, 2024.

“This strategic move aligns with the guidelines outlined in the newly enacted Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, showcasing the agency’s dedication to efficiency and fairness.

“The new platform, accessible at auction.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng, is an upgraded version of the previous portal designed to provide Nigerians with an equal opportunity to participate, “he said.

Maiwada said that since its relaunch, the platform has recorded impressive results, which include: 1137 number of bids, 1099 registered applicant, 652 successfully paid administration fee, 100 vehicles uploaded on the window, and 86 vehicles bid and won.

He explained that in order to provide opportunities for interested bidders to bid on their desired items, the auctions would be held periodically.

According to the statement, the auctions are set to occur every Tuesday from 12 noon to 6 pm within the specified period. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
