NCC Extends Disconnection: Glo Subscribers Can Continue Calling MTN Lines for 21 More Days

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has delayed the implementation of barring Glo subscribers from calling MTN lines by 21 days. Initially, the commission had granted partial approval for Globacom’s disconnection from MTN due to unsettled interconnect charges.

In a statement on January 18, 2024, the NCC announced the extension, revealing that both telecom companies have reached an agreement to resolve outstanding issues.

The phased disconnection is now on hold, and the commission expects MTN and Glo to settle all issues within the 21-day period, emphasizing the importance of clearing interconnect debts to comply with regulatory obligations.

The NCC urged all telecom operators to adhere to their licenses and interconnection agreements.

