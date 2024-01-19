Menu
Naira appreciates to N902.06/$1 at the official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira gained against the American dollar on Thursday, 18th January 2024, at the official market.

The domestic currency appreciated 3.13% to close at N902.08 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N29.15 gain or a 3.13% increase in the local currency compared to the N931.23 closed on Friday.

The intraday high recorded was N1261/$1, while the intraday low was N760/$1, representing a wide spread of N501/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $176.53 million, representing a 155% increase compared to the previous day.

However, the naira dropped marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1325/$1, representing 0.38% gain over what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1358.53/$1.  (www.naija247news.com).

