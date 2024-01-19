Menu
Investors Await Nigeria’s MPC Decision on Interest Rates in February Policy Meeting

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

ABUJA, Jan 19 (Reuters) – Investors Await Nigeria’s MPC Decision on Interest Rates in February Policy Meeting as central bank will hold its next interest rate meeting in February under new Governor Olayemi Cardoso on Feb. 26-27 the first since last July – according to a schedule released on Friday.

In a statement published on its website, the Central Bank of Nigeria has tentatively scheduled, opens new tab the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for Feb. 26 and 27, the first meeting under new Governor Olayemi Cardoso.
The naira has slid steadily against the dollar, fuelled by ongoing liquidity shortages that have seen the naira swing wildly in official trading. It has dropped to around 1,350 to the dollar on the parallel market.
“We expect big rate hikes to contain inflation and restore positive real rates,” Bloomberg Economics said last month. “Inflation will slow from the second quarter of 2024 at a moderate pace, and remain in the double digits for the next two years.”

Investors are awaiting the MPC’s guidance on interest rates, with analysts divided on the likely direction. At its last meeting in July, the central bank opted for a smaller-than-expected rate hike of 25 basis points
The schedule lists six MPC meetings for the year, including in the last weeks of March, May, July, September and November.

