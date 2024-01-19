“ If anything happens to me there is just one person to be held responsible” – AY Makun’s wife, Mabel

January 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Mabel Makun, the wife of Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has raised alarm over threat to her life.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the mum of two said she has been mentally abused for way too long and has had enough. She also stated that if anything happens to her, one person should be held responsible.

She wrote:

“The threat to my life is actually is getting out of hand and if anything happens to me, there is just one person to be held responsible.

“Headed to the police station.

“Been abused mentally and all round for way too long and I have had enough.” (www.naija247news.com).

