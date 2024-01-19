Ibadan Explosion: Hotel manager dies of heart attack

January 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Operations Manager of BON Hotel Nest Ibadan, Tunde Solomon, has died of a heart attack.

Mr. Solomon was said to have died of the heart attack he suffered from the explosion that occurred near the hotel in the Bodija area of Ibadan.

Explosion rocked Dejo Oyelese street last Tuesday night, January 16, 2024, claiming several lives, with over 77 people injured, and lot of buildings in the area collapsed.

The management of the hotel announced the passing of the manager in a statement on its social media page on Friday, January 19.

The statement described the late manager as a selfless and dedicated worker who had been using his 25 years in the industry for the growth of of organization.

“We regret to inform you of the sudden passing of our beloved Operations Manager, Mr. Tunde Solomon,” the statement read.

“Mr. Solomon suffered a heart attack on the 17th of January 2024 and it is believed that it was a consequence of the explosion which occurred on the 16th of January 2024 at Bodija.

“Mr. Tunde Solomon was a vastly experienced member of staff with more than 25 years in the industry. His commitment to his role and his contributions to the growth of BON Hotel Nest Ibadan and the BON group in general during his tenure were invaluable.

“His loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Solomon’s family during this difficult time

”Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this challenging period.” (www.naija247news.com).

