Aviation

Foreign Airlines Withdraw $1.76 Billion from Nigeria As Aviation Sector Faces Crisis Over Unsettled Debts

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Balance of Payment report for the first and second quarters of 2023 disclosed that foreign airlines withdrew $1.76 billion (₦795.48bn at ₦451/$ exchange rate).

Total credits from airline travel to the Balance of Payment account were $19.39m (₦8.75bn).

Expenditures on tickets, including passenger fares (₦779.61bn), cargo ($10.22bn), and others (₦5.65bn), were outlined in the debit section.

Despite repatriation, the aviation sector crisis persists due to the government’s failure to address outstanding debts, with Nigeria having the highest blocked funds at $792m, according to IATA.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, the government released $61 million, criticized by airlines as insufficient.

Trapped revenue for foreign airlines in Nigeria increased from $464 million in July 2022 to around $800 million in January 2024, leading to the suspension of operations by Emirates and Etihad and a 20% decline in international passenger traffic.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com