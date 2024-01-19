Foreign Airlines Withdraw $1.76 Billion from Nigeria As Aviation Sector Faces Crisis Over Unsettled Debts

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Balance of Payment report for the first and second quarters of 2023 disclosed that foreign airlines withdrew $1.76 billion (₦795.48bn at ₦451/$ exchange rate).

Total credits from airline travel to the Balance of Payment account were $19.39m (₦8.75bn).

Expenditures on tickets, including passenger fares (₦779.61bn), cargo ($10.22bn), and others (₦5.65bn), were outlined in the debit section.

Despite repatriation, the aviation sector crisis persists due to the government’s failure to address outstanding debts, with Nigeria having the highest blocked funds at $792m, according to IATA.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, the government released $61 million, criticized by airlines as insufficient.

Trapped revenue for foreign airlines in Nigeria increased from $464 million in July 2022 to around $800 million in January 2024, leading to the suspension of operations by Emirates and Etihad and a 20% decline in international passenger traffic.

