Court Sentences Three Suspects To Death By Hanging For Kidnapping & Murder In Rivers

The three convicts were identified as Boma Thompson, Emelike Mathias, and Daniel Thankgod.

They were found guilty on four counts of conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, conspiracy to murder, and murder of late Chief Abbot Ogbobula.

On conspiracy to kidnap, Justice Monina Danagogo in a copy of the judgment he delivered on Thursday, January 18, convicted and sentenced the 1st, 2nd, and 4th defendants to seven years imprisonment with no option of fine.

On the kidnapping of late Chief Abbot Ogbobula, the judge convicted and sentenced the 1st, 2nd, and 4th defendants to death by hanging.

On conspiracy to murder late Chief Abbot Ogbobula, he sentenced the 1st, 2nd, and 4th defendants to 14 years imprisonment with no option of fine.

On the murder of Chief Abbot Ogbobula, the 1st, 2nd, and 4th defendants were convicted and sentenced to death by hanging or by lethal injection.

It could be recalled that in June 2017, the late Chief Ogbobula was kidnapped in Ahoada and whisked away to Manikin Bush in Degema LGA where he later died at the hands of his abductors.

Though his abductors buried him in a shallow grave in the bush, his body was later exhumed by the police during investigations.(www.naija247news.com)

