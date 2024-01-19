Menu
Atiku’s Former Spokesperson, Segun Showunmi Visits Buhari In Daura

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 19,2024.

Segun Showunmi, a former spokesperson to the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, paid a visit to the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Showunmi visited Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, on Thursday.

Speaking about the visit, Showunmi explained via his account on the ‘X’ platform that he asked the former President four significant questions during the visit.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said he felt so proud of Buhari’s efforts and huge belief in Nigeria.

“I spent the day with Baba Mai Gaskiya Former President Mohammedu Buhari (GCFR) in his country home Daura. I asked him 4 questions of great significance and I left so proud of his efforts and huge belief in our Country. This is man is the Wali of Nigeria. And I am Sarki Gaskiya,” he wrote.(www.naija247news.com)

 

