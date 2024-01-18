Menu
Politics & Govt News

We’ve Identified Company That Stored Explosive Devices’ – Gov. Makinde

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Jan 18,2024.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that the company responsible for storing the explosive devices that caused Ibadan explosion has been identified

He said in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, January 17, that foreign names appear on the documents registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Recall that on Tuesday, January 17, an explosion occurred at Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija area of Ibadan, resulting in three fatalities and numerous injuries.

The governor attributed the incident to illegal miners storing explosive devices in a building.

Governor Makinde, however, said that one of the victims undergoing treatment for the blast at the hospital passed away today, bringing the death toll to three.

He clarified that the explosion had nothing to do with banditry or insurgency.

Makinde said:

The truth is that we have identified the company involved with the storage of explosive devices in that particular building.

“We have an individual of interest who the security agencies should be inviting for questioning.

“I repeat my position that anyone who has contributed to putting this tragedy upon us, we will definitely bring them to book.

“It is not anything that has to do with banditry or insurgency. It is simply illegal miners who decided to store explosives in residential area

“We are trying to uncover the identities of the people. We’ve done a few fact-finding on the company involved, and yes, there are indeed some foreign names on the CAC documents of the company involved, but these are still early days.”

The governor assured the people of the state that his administration has no reason to cover up anything regarding the cause of the incident.

He said the residents of the area where the incident happened were aware of the activities of illegal miners in their area but failed to report them to authorities.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

