Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment

Jan 18,2024.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Shinkafi from Zamfara State as the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

Speaking at the Ministry on Thursday, Shinkafi urged the staff to commit themselves to productivity for national development.

The new permanent secretary expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the appointment and called on the staff to collaborate with him in justifying the confidence placed in him.

Anybody that dedicates himself to hard work would be treated as a friend. I am available but not for gossip,” he said.

Shinkafi acknowledged the groundwork laid by his predecessor, Didi Walson-Jack, and the directors in the ministry, pledging to build on the solid foundation.

SHe expressed readiness to work with the Minister, Prof Joseph Utsev, and Minister of State, Muhammad Goronyo, for the continued success of the ministry.

Outgoing Permanent Secretary Mrs. Walson-Jack, who has now been redeployed to the Ministry of Education, appreciated the staff for their commitment to excellence and urged them to extend their support to her successor.(www.naija247news.com)

