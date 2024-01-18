Menu
“The earlier you realize that you are responsible for your own safety in Nigeria, the safer you will be” – Paul Okoye

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of the Psquare, has advised Nigerians to take responsibility for their safety.

The singer said this amid the worsening insecurity across the country.

Reacting to the government’s inability to efficiently protect the lives and properties of the citizens, Okoye advised Nigerians to take security precautions themselves.

Okoye, in a now trending post shared on his social media page, noted that Nigerians will be safer the sooner they accept to be responsible for their own safety.

“The earlier you realize that you are responsible for your own safety in Nigeria, the safer you will be.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

