AFCON

Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro Disappointed with 1-1 Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON Opener

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Jose Peseiro, the coach of the Super Eagles, expressed disappointment with the result against Equatorial Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Despite Victor Osimhen’s presence, Nigeria was held to a 1-1 draw in Group A. Osimhen equalized in the 38th minute after Iban Edu’s opening goal. Peseiro said, “I am not happy.

This draw does not suit us. We created a lot of chances but did not score.” He emphasized the team’s efforts to win and acknowledged the need to improve finishing.

Peseiro provided an update on Alhassan Yusuf’s injury and emphasized the importance of the upcoming match against Ivory Coast for qualification.

