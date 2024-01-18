Succession Dominates Emmy Awards with Six Wins…

The final season of “Succession” took the spotlight at the delayed Emmy Awards, winning six prizes, including best drama.

The HBO show, portraying the back-stabbing dynamics of a powerful media family, secured awards for stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Creator Jesse Armstrong highlighted the show’s exploration of family and the intertwining of partisan news coverage with divisive politics. “Succession” won best writing and directing, while Jennifer Coolidge from “The White Lotus” secured best supporting actress.

The nostalgic gala celebrated television’s past, featuring reunions and paying homage to classic shows in its 75th year.

