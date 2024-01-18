SPEC Stands in Solidarity with FUTA Students Against Fee Hike

Save Public Education Campaign (SPEC) strongly condemns the excessive 300% increment in fees at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and expresses solidarity with protesting students. SPEC demands an immediate reopening of the school and a complete reversal of the raised fees.

We urge the university’s staff union to join forces with the students, and call on the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to declare national actions against continuous fee hikes in tertiary institutions across the country.

On January 15, 2023, students of FUTA took to the streets to protest the exorbitant fee hike, where fresh students’ parents now face paying over N200,000, and returning students over N130,000 for the new session. This move is perceived as highly cruel and insensitive on the part of the university’s management.

SPEC finds it concerning that the university’s Director of Corporate Communication justified the fee increase by stating it is for the university’s operational costs, consumables, and essential services. We question when Nigerian students became responsible for funding the daily operations of a public university.

We call on the federal government, led by Tinubu/APC, to increase education funding to 26% of budgetary allocations as recommended by UNESCO. A public probe into the university’s management led by Adeniji is also demanded to scrutinize the government’s interventions and expenditures since its inception.

Commending the bold step taken by FUTA students, SPEC supports their ongoing struggle. We echo the sentiment expressed by FUTASU president, Olayemi Oluwasoromidayo, that only a radical movement of students, as witnessed in other institutions, can bring about substantial fee reductions. SPEC appeals for solidarity from FUTA’s staff unions, NANS, and other individuals or groups advocating for free, quality, and functional education in Nigeria under a planned socialist economy.

While demanding better governance, SPEC emphasizes the need for a socialist government that places the economy under the democratic control of working people—a cause that SPEC stands firmly upon. Join SPEC today in advocating for a brighter future through accessible and quality education for all.

