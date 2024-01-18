Menu
Skitmaker Churchill falls to his death while filming a skit on a basketball court

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Skitmaker simply identified as Churchill reportedly fell to his death while trying to shoot a skit on a basketball court.

A video that has gone viral shows the deceased dropping his phone on the ground before proceeding to jump and touch the basketball net. Sadly, he fell hitting his head on the ground. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital where he died.

An eyewitness, @ace_namo_ shared a video of the skit maker’s last moments on X (formerly Twitter).

He captioned the video:

“Brush! Life is crazy! He was really just trying to make skits and he died. I mean, it still looks surreal! God please keep us and save us from untimely death. RipChurchill.” (www.naija247news.com).

