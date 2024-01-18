Menu
Search
Subscribe
AFCON

Senegal Dominates Gambia 3-0 in AFCON Title Defense Opener, Lamine Camara Shines

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Lamine Camara scored twice as Senegal kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations title defence with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Gambia in Yamoussoukro on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senegal moved top of the early Group C table ahead of Cameroon’s game against Guinea later Monday.

Aliou Cisse’s showed enough quality in the Ivorian heat to suggest they could become the first team to win back-to-back AFCON titles since Egypt reeled off three in a row in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Senegal’s XI featured just five of the starting team which beat Egypt on penalties in the final two years ago and it was youngster Camara who stole the show.

Gambia already face an uphill task to reach the knockout stage two years after a shock run to the quarter-finals on debut.

The holders wasted little time in piling the pressure on their West African neighbours and took the lead in the fourth minute.
Sadio Mane was left in plenty of space at the back post and his lay-off was swept home left-footed by the unmarked Pape Gueye from inside the area.

Gambia endured a troubled build-up to the tournament, boycotting a training session over an unpaid qualification bonus before their flight to the Ivory Coast was forced to turn around just nine minutes after take-off due to technical problems.

But they grew into the game after the early setback, going close to an equaliser when Musa Barrow curled a free-kick into the side-netting.
Gambia were dealt a blow shortly before half-time though when Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams was dismissed for a studs-up challenge.

The underdogs continued to threaten after the restart however, as Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was forced to dive to his right to palm away Barrow’s long-range drive, with Ali Sowe slicing the rebound wide.

Senegal effectively killed off the game just moments later, though, as a slick passing move ended with 20-year-old Camara collecting Ismailia Sarr’s pass and drilling a low shot into the far corner.

The Lions of Teranga rounded off the scoring with an early contender for goal of the tournament in the 86th minute.

Clever trickery from Iliman Ndiaye took him away from two defenders and his pass was expertly bent into the top corner from the edge of the ‘D’ by Metz midfielder Camara.

Mohamed Badamosi came close to grabbing an injury-time consolation for the Gambians when he headed wide, but they were ultimately outclassed and will now turn their attentions to their second game against Guinea on Friday.
Senegal will likely face a tougher assignment when they face five-time winners Cameroon.
AFP

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
10-Man Guinea Holds Cameroon to a 1-1 Draw in AfCONs Thriller
Next article
Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro Disappointed with 1-1 Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON Opener
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Forecasts Robust Economic Outlook for Nigeria in 2024

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
TheGroup Managing Director of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Dr....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N5 Billion Private Placement for Agribusiness Expansion

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Ellah Lakes Plc shareholders granted approval for the management's...

Benin’s Voodoo Festival Undergoes Rebranding to Attract Tourists

Naija247news Naija247news -
Against the backdrop of the "Door of No Return"...

Succession Dominates Emmy Awards with Six Wins…

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
The final season of "Succession" took the spotlight at...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Forecasts Robust Economic Outlook for Nigeria in 2024

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
TheGroup Managing Director of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Dr....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N5 Billion Private Placement for Agribusiness Expansion

Financials 0
Ellah Lakes Plc shareholders granted approval for the management's...

Benin’s Voodoo Festival Undergoes Rebranding to Attract Tourists

Economy 0
Against the backdrop of the "Door of No Return"...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Subscribe For Latest Updates
We'll send you the best business news and informed analysis on what matters the most to you.
icon
By subscribing, you agree with our privacy policy and our terms of service.
WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading