Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, who serves as the Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African Countries, engaged in discussions with Sudanese Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Gibril Ibrahim, aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The talks, focused on the acute military and political crisis that erupted in April 2023, emphasized Russia’s commitment to swiftly halting hostilities and establishing an inclusive inter-Sudanese dialogue to safeguard unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The meeting also explored the potential expansion of traditionally friendly bilateral relations between the two countries, identifying areas of trade and economic cooperation that could be mutually beneficial. This aligns with Russia’s efforts to enhance collaboration with Sudan, addressing not only the conflict but also fostering broader ties, including trade, economic, and humanitarian aspects.

Earlier, on January 11, Bogdanov had discussions with Sudanese Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad al-Ghazali al-Tijani Siraj, covering the military and political crisis in Sudan and the future development of Russian-Sudanese relations, encompassing trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

However, on Tuesday, Sudan’s foreign ministry announced the termination of its participation in mediation efforts with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a group of East African nations. IGAD had been facilitating talks between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary force with which it has been in conflict for several months.*

The armed conflict in Sudan began in mid-April 2023 when a political transition plan away from military rule failed, resulting in civilian casualties and a significant humanitarian crisis.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...