Police IG Launches Special Intervention Squad to Tackle Kidnappings in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, launched a dedicated team, the ‘Special Intervention Squad,’ on Wednesday to counteract the increasing incidents of kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the squad’s inauguration in Abuja, the IGP highlighted that the team comprises specially trained mobile police officers geared towards providing swift responses to security breaches in the FCT. Emphasizing a focus on extensive community policing, Egbetokun assured the public that this Special Intervention Squad model would be extended to neighboring states to combat the prevailing insecurity challenges.

The launch comes in response to public outcry following the abduction of six siblings and their father in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja on January 3, 2024. Tragically, one of the sisters, identified as Nabeehah, lost her life after the kidnappers resorted to violence when the ransom of N60 million was not met by the parents within the stipulated timeframe.

In further efforts to address the escalating situation, the IGP called for heightened measures to “decimate kidnappers and other criminally-minded individuals” in the nation’s capital during a meeting with the Force Management Team and Tactical Squads in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, expressing deep concern, condemned the recent surge in kidnappings and bandit attacks in the FCT and across the country. Describing the developments as disturbing, ungodly, and sinister, he assured that security agencies are swiftly acting to address the current challenges.

Furthermore, he pledged the imminent rollout of comprehensive resources, policies, and plans to significantly enhance the education of Nigerian youths in the ongoing fight against criminal activities.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...