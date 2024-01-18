Police Foil Attack on Benue Village, Neutralise Two Bandits

January 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Benue State Police Command have killed two bandits and repelled an attack on Tse Gaagum village in Ukemberegya council ward, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to reports, the armed bandits invaded the village in the early hours of Wednesday, January 17, 2024 and attacked residents.

The villagers made a distress call to security operatives who responded promptly and gave the bandits a hot chase.

“The bandits stormed the village around 4 am on Wednesday and took away motorcycles and other valuables,” a source said.

“Luckily, a resident of the village made a call to policemen and they succeeded in chasing them and, in the process, killed one of them and recovered a motorcycle.”

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Security and Internal Affairs, Joseph Har, confirmed the report and commended the security operatives for their prompt response to distress call.

“I got the information that security men in Logo who received a distress call from residents of Tse Gaagum village early hours of today (Wednesday) shot dead one of the bandits who attacked the community,” Joseph said.

“They succeeded in recovering a motorcycle belonging to one of the villagers. Other items including a locally fabricated AK-47 with six live ammunition, a matchet, assorted charms were also recovered from the gunmen.”

The security adviser added that the bodies of the dead bandits had been recovered and deposited at NKST morgue in Ugba, Logo LGA while efforts are being made tp trail the fleeing suspects. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...