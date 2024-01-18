Menu
Only poor people will go to heaven – Seun Kuti

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Maverick singer Seun Kuti has claimed that only the poor will go to “heaven.”

According to him, Christianity and Islam are premised in the present, therefore, those with bank accounts and savings won’t make heaven because they don’t believe that Jesus is coming “now” by saving for the future.

Kuti, a self-proclaimed “juju” worshipper said most Nigerians would make heaven because they are poor and only 48 million out of the over 200 million Nigerians have bank accounts.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast, the singer said: “When people tried to preach to me, ‘Oh Seun, you’ve to give your life to Christ.’ I always ask them this particular question: ‘Do you have a bank account? If you do, you’re just like me. Anywhere I dey go when I die, is where you’re going.’

“Because to believe in Jesus Christ is not to believe in a man or a personality. There are doctrines behind it. You must believe in the death and resurrection. Christianity and Islam are religions of now, the immediate. Everything is based on the premise that everything will end now: Jesus Christ is coming now. If you don’t believe that Jesus Christ is coming now then you’re not a real Christian. But all of you that believe Jesus Christ is coming now, you now have bank accounts for tomorrow? You’re saving for tomorrow. That means you don’t believe Jesus Christ is coming now.

“Poor people are the ones that will go to heaven. That’s what it means. In Nigeria, it’s only 48 million Nigerians that have bank accounts. The government revealed this during COVID-19 when Nigerians were agitating for stipend to be paid to their accounts as palliatives. The government said that won’t work because only 48 million out of 200 million Nigerians have bank accounts. So, hopefully, many of those that will go to heaven will be Nigerians because they have passed the first criteria.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

