Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

NNPC To Play Major Role In Energy Conservation

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

DON'T MISS

Investors jostle for dividend-paying stocks persists

Naija247news - 0
Analysts say MPC outcome will set the tone for new market direction Investors continued to position for dividend-paying stocks, last week, triggering more bargain-hunting...

Dangote Moves To Crash Rice Price In Nigeria, Floods Local Markets...

Babatunde Akinsola - 0
The much expected Dangote Rice is billed to hit the market very soon as the Management has commenced the harvest of its first...

Ethnic Tension Looms in Niger Delta over FG/Ijaw militants ongoing negotiation

Kenya shuts down 500 groups in anti-terrorism crackdown

PDP commiserates with Gov. AbdulRazaq over father’s demise

Telkom launches mobile video, music streaming services

TECH AND GADGETS

Nigeria’s GTCO’s Half-Year Shrinks to N79 Billion As Interest Income Drop...

Naija247news - 0
GTCO announced in a separate statement on Thursday an interim dividend per share of N0.30 per cent for the period. Nigeria's biggest financial services group...

Nigerian energy company Oando profit more than doubles

Nigeria rated amongst Africa’s worst places for start-up business— Report

Tinubu’s wife : elect God-fearing candidates, shun religious politics

Hijack of #EndSARS protests by hoodlums unfortunate – Oyo CAN Chairman

TRAVEL GUIDES

FASHION AND TRENDS

Africa: Between hope and despair

Babatunde Akinsola - 0
Optimism surrounding the continent has evaporated with the collapse in commodity prices Whatever happened to “Africa Rising”? Not so long ago, when investors, shell-shocked from...

“I left when I heard their plan to delete Mohbad ”...

Kudirat Bukola - 0
The Instagram story, which has since been widely circulated on social media, detailed how Tori Keeche had faced severe backlash and accusations from the...

Sistas At War: Cossy Orjiakor Attacks Ebube Nwagbo On Twitter

Citi and JPMorgan top list of globally systemic banks

Revealed: How Education Ministry FCT Among Several Public Offices Used...

Peter Crouch blames one Chelsea player after 2-1 loss to Fulham

STAY CONNECTED

0FansLike
71,263FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -
AMP code

LATEST REVIEWS

Police Foil Attack on Benue Village, Neutralise Two Bandits

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Benue State Police Command have killed two bandits and repelled an attack on Tse Gaagum village in Ukemberegya council ward, Logo...

Relocation of CBN departments merely for administrative convenience – experts

Access Holdings gets CBN approval-in-principle for consumer lending subsidiary

FEC approves N9.6 billion for workers Life Assurance, says students’ loan...

Nigerian Bourse Advances Further, All Share Index grows by 2.38%

POPULAR VIDEOS

EDITOR'S PICK

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police Foil Attack on Benue Village, Neutralise Two Bandits
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Foil Attack on Benue Village, Neutralise Two Bandits

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Benue State Police Command have killed...

Relocation of CBN departments merely for administrative convenience – experts

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Financial Expert, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu,...

Access Holdings gets CBN approval-in-principle for consumer lending subsidiary

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc, the parent group...

FEC approves N9.6 billion for workers Life Assurance, says students’ loan to begin January

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police Foil Attack on Benue Village, Neutralise Two Bandits

Security News 0
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Benue State Police Command have killed...

Relocation of CBN departments merely for administrative convenience – experts

Economy 0
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Financial Expert, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu,...

Access Holdings gets CBN approval-in-principle for consumer lending subsidiary

Companies & Markets 0
January 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc, the parent group...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Subscribe For Latest Updates
We'll send you the best business news and informed analysis on what matters the most to you.
icon
By subscribing, you agree with our privacy policy and our terms of service.
WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading