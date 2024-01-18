Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

NJC Temporarily Suspends Judicial Appointments in Kogi State…

By: The Editor

Date:

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has temporarily halted the appointment of judges and kadis within the Kogi State judiciary in response to concerns about fairness and political interference.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Several Senior Advocates of Nigeria, including Jibrin Okutepa and Yunus Usman, filed a suit before the Federal High Court Abuja, asserting that Governor Yahaya Bello’s appointments were marred by ethnic and political influences. Their complaint highlighted alleged irregularities in the proposed appointment of Governor Bello’s wife, Amina, as a High Court judge, citing her lack of experience as a magistrate judge and failure to meet other prerequisites.

In response to the legal challenge, the NJC, through a letter addressed to Jibrin Okutepa, acknowledged the receipt of a letter dated January 10, 2024. The letter from NJC Secretary Mr Ahmed Saleh emphasized the Council’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting the authority of the court. Saleh stated that when an appointment process becomes subject to litigation, the NJC suspends the process until the matter is resolved.

The letter, marked Ref. No. NJC/KOG.HC/22/11/418, read, “I write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated 10th January 2024 on the above subject matter and to inform you that the National Judicial Council being the apex body in the Judiciary understands that respecting the authority of the court is not only a legal obligation but also a fundamental aspect of maintaining a fair and just legal system. As such, the NJC has always been in the forefront of advocating for respect to the rule of law. Thus,

I wish to inform you that once a suit is instituted against any appointment process, the Council does put on hold the process, pending the determination of the matter. Consequently, the NJC has put on hold the process of appointment of Judges and Kadis for the Kogi State Judiciary, please.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police IG Launches Special Intervention Squad to Tackle Kidnappings in Abuja
Next article
Andre Villas-Boas Announces Candidacy for FC Porto Presidency…
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Forecasts Robust Economic Outlook for Nigeria in 2024

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
TheGroup Managing Director of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Dr....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N5 Billion Private Placement for Agribusiness Expansion

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Ellah Lakes Plc shareholders granted approval for the management's...

Benin’s Voodoo Festival Undergoes Rebranding to Attract Tourists

Naija247news Naija247news -
Against the backdrop of the "Door of No Return"...

Succession Dominates Emmy Awards with Six Wins…

Bisi Adesina Bisi Adesina -
The final season of "Succession" took the spotlight at...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Forecasts Robust Economic Outlook for Nigeria in 2024

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
TheGroup Managing Director of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Dr....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N5 Billion Private Placement for Agribusiness Expansion

Financials 0
Ellah Lakes Plc shareholders granted approval for the management's...

Benin’s Voodoo Festival Undergoes Rebranding to Attract Tourists

Economy 0
Against the backdrop of the "Door of No Return"...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Subscribe For Latest Updates
We'll send you the best business news and informed analysis on what matters the most to you.
icon
By subscribing, you agree with our privacy policy and our terms of service.
WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading