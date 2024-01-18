NJC Temporarily Suspends Judicial Appointments in Kogi State…

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has temporarily halted the appointment of judges and kadis within the Kogi State judiciary in response to concerns about fairness and political interference.

Several Senior Advocates of Nigeria, including Jibrin Okutepa and Yunus Usman, filed a suit before the Federal High Court Abuja, asserting that Governor Yahaya Bello’s appointments were marred by ethnic and political influences. Their complaint highlighted alleged irregularities in the proposed appointment of Governor Bello’s wife, Amina, as a High Court judge, citing her lack of experience as a magistrate judge and failure to meet other prerequisites.

In response to the legal challenge, the NJC, through a letter addressed to Jibrin Okutepa, acknowledged the receipt of a letter dated January 10, 2024. The letter from NJC Secretary Mr Ahmed Saleh emphasized the Council’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting the authority of the court. Saleh stated that when an appointment process becomes subject to litigation, the NJC suspends the process until the matter is resolved.

The letter, marked Ref. No. NJC/KOG.HC/22/11/418, read, “I write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated 10th January 2024 on the above subject matter and to inform you that the National Judicial Council being the apex body in the Judiciary understands that respecting the authority of the court is not only a legal obligation but also a fundamental aspect of maintaining a fair and just legal system. As such, the NJC has always been in the forefront of advocating for respect to the rule of law. Thus,

I wish to inform you that once a suit is instituted against any appointment process, the Council does put on hold the process, pending the determination of the matter. Consequently, the NJC has put on hold the process of appointment of Judges and Kadis for the Kogi State Judiciary, please.”

